New Personal Active UVC Air Sterilizer Will Combat COVID-19

Algonquin, IL – With the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic plaguing the United States and people around the world, Cair Products (www.cairproducts.com) announces the development of its new Personal Active UVC Air Sterilizer is in its final stages of testing and certification. The product will be available within 45 days of the release with a “patent pending” status.

With this unit, a patent-pending active sterilization system focuses on the individual user and sterilizing the air the user breathes and exhales.

Through extensive research, Cair Products has determined a certain spectrum of ultraviolet light called far-UVC can easily kill airborne flu viruses and bacteria while posing no risk to people.

Because of this, UVC light could offer a new, inexpensive way to eliminate airborne flu viruses and bacteria in indoor public spaces. This would also apply to the COVID-19 Coronavirus. (Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 2018)

“The coronavirus is a global health concern,” notes Cair Products’ President Jakub Brozek. “Our focus is on ensuring that our population stays safe from this and other contagious viruses.”

Developed in collaboration with a former NASA engineer, the Cair Products Personal Active UVC Air Sterilizer utilizes a proprietary electronic component which can be retrofitted into a cartridge that can be used in existing marketed ventilator products, such as masks available from 3M and other suppliers.

The purpose of this invention is to provide a device that will sterilize the air the user breathes and exhales from micrological airborne pathogens that could cause illness. The active UVC Air Sterilizer will disable those microbes by attacking their DNA/RNA.

The intention is to make such device reusable, unlike current single use items. This, in turn, would extend significant life to personal protective equipment (PPE) and eliminate unnecessary waste.

According to a February 2018 article in Scientific Reports, because of its strong absorbance in biological materials, far-UVC light cannot penetrate even the outer, non-living layers of human skin or eye. However, because bacteria and viruses are of micrometer or smaller dimensions, far-UVC can penetrate and inactivate them.

Already, far-UVC light has been proven effective in killing “superbug” Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacterial and the airborne H1N1 virus.

“This is not a time for making excuses or pointing blame. The COVID-19 virus is real global threat, but by focusing on solutions Cair Products is leading the way towards a safer tomorrow for all,” states Brozek.

