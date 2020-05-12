AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices Rise for First Time in Nearly 10 Weeks

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Gas Price average is up this week after declining for nearly 10 consecutive weeks. The state gas price average is now $1.60 which is six cents more expensive than last week, four cents less than one month ago and 98 cents less than one year ago. “Tennessee motorists are seeing the first increases at the pump since late February,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The boost in demand as the state begins its phased reopening is helping to push pump prices higher across the state.”

Quick Facts 33% of Tennessee filling stations have sub-$1.50 gas prices

Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee gas prices declined for 69 consecutive days for a total discount of 70 cents per gallon

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.37 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $1.94 for regular unleaded National Gas Prices The national gas price average is six cents more expensive on the week at $1.84, but still cheaper on the month and year – three cents and $1.02 less, respectively. Regardless of the national increase, 40 states still have averages of $2.00 or less per gallon. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data report showed demand for gasoline increased by 800,000 b/d to 6.7 million b/d last week, which is 3.2 million b/d less than last year at this time. Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue their increase. National Oil Market Dynamics At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.19 cents to settle at $24.74 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that crude demand is rebounding as states re-open businesses and demand for gasoline has grown in recent weeks. For this week, crude prices may continue to rise if the market believes that crude oil inventories are beginning to rebalance. However, if crude storage levels continue to increase, crude prices could decline if the market continues to worry that the global market is oversupplied.

Tennessee Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($1.75), Jackson ($1.61), Chattanooga ($1.60)

metro markets – Nashville ($1.75), Jackson ($1.61), Chattanooga ($1.60) Least expensive metro markets – Kingsport ($1.48), Memphis ($1.51), Johnson City ($1.52) Tennessee Gas Price Averages (Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.603 $1.597 $1.540 $1.641 $2.582 Chattanooga $1.597 $1.592 $1.478 $1.580 $2.462 Knoxville $1.563 $1.556 $1.498 $1.639 $2.550 Memphis $1.508 $1.498 $1.443 $1.492 $2.586 Nashville $1.747 $1.746 $1.699 $1.817 $2.638 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

