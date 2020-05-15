|
APSU Volleyball signs setter Janvier Buggs to Roster for 2020
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott has added another Tennessee product to the Govs roster with Smyrna’s Janvier (John-vee-eh) Buggs signing on for the upcoming season.
Buggs, a 5-6 setter, was a four-time All-District 9-AAA selection at Smyrna High School, coached by Katy Bell.
She was named to the 2018 & 2029 Daily News Journal’s All-Area Volleyball Teams, twice earning second-team honors.
“We are excited to pick up Janvier late in the recruiting process,” said Mott. “She checks all the boxes of qualities you look for in a setter. Janvier is athletic, competitive, hardworking, and coachable. Most of all, she says becoming an APSU Governor was one of her dreams and we are ecstatic we could make that dream a reality.”
Buggs played club volleyball with the Middle Tennessee Volleyball Club, coached by Matt Peck.
