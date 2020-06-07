Austin Peay State University to hold small business webinar on women’s perspective to COVID-19

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 at 9:00am the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), which is part of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business, will host a new webinar, “COVID-19: A Woman’s Perspective.”

Women business owners in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community are invited to attend.

“As our center started hearing from business owners about COVID-19, I started to see a trend in the common challenges women businesses face,” Dr. Lorneth Peters, TSBDC director, said. “This webinar is to provide a platform for all women-owned businesses to discuss their experiences with funding, pivoting business operations and juggling business ownership and child care needs.”

LaTanya Channel, director of the Small Business Administration’s Tennessee Office, will serve as the event’s featured speaker.

The webinar will also include a panel discussion, featuring Catina Carney with Parent’s Timeout, April Consulor with officeNOW, Diana Gonzalez with Fatboy Tacos, Armi Rhodes with Tropical Smoothie Café, Karen Richards with Health Connections and Danielle Stack with Farmers Insurance.

To register, visit www.tsbdc.org/apsu/ and click on the “local training events” tab.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics