Montgomery County Flag Day Retirement Ceremony to be held June 14th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO), in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, will be conducting the annual Flag Day ceremony beginning at 12 noon, Sunday, June 14th, at VFW Post 4895, 1701 Haynes Street, Clarksville.

The public is invited to attend.

We will be observing social distancing guidelines and encourage everyone in attendance to wear a face mask.

The ceremony is held to properly destroy—by burning—worn, damaged or otherwise unserviceable American flags in a dignified and proper manner.

Damaged U.S. flags may be dropped off between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 308, Clarksville, or at the VFW anytime during their business hours prior to the ceremony.

For more information, please call the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or e-mail *protected email*

Related Stories

Sections

Topics