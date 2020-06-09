Clarksville Police requests help identifying Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, June 8th, 2020, a white male subject is believed to have stolen wallets from two elderly women while they were shopping at two different locations.

On June 8th, 2020 at approximately 12:40pm, an elderly woman was shopping at the Dollar General Market at 1945 Madison Street Suite B when her wallet was stolen by an unknown suspect.

At 1:00 pm another elderly woman was shopping at Wal-Mart at 2315 Madison Street when someone took her purse from her cart as she bent to retrieve an item.

Wal-Mart Loss Prevention was able to locate the purse but the wallet was removed. After reviewing the store’s video footage, they found a white male was responsible for the theft.

CPD officers went back to the Dollar General Market-Madison Street to review video footage and it appears that the same subject stole the wallet from the victim at the Wal-Mart-Madison Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call the TIPSLINE, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

