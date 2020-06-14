Fort Defiance to hold “Music at the Fort”, June 27th

Restrictions will be in place to limit capacity

Clarksville, TN – Grab a blanket and pack a picnic lunch for Music at the Fort, an outdoor musical event Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at Fort Defiance Civil War Park.

“This will be our first event since the pandemic, so we’re certainly glad to be back,” said William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance. “It’ll be a great opportunity for patrons to see the park and hear some music from the past.”

Guests will enjoy a string band playing music of the 19th century.

Session 1 will be from 11:00am to noon and Session 2 will be from 12:30pm-1:30pm.

Music at the Fort is open to all ages and is free to the public. Guests may enter on a first-come, first-served basis, and are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for sitting.

For information about Fort Defiance visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

