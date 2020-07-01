Agero, Inc. announces expansion that will add 900 jobs in Clarksville Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to announce Agero, Inc. (Agero) is expanding its call center operation and strengthening its presence in Clarksville, with a capital investment of $2 Million and the creation of 900 jobs.

The state-of-the-art call center, established in 2012, provides critical roadside assistance and safety and security services.

Agero serves over 115 million motorists and responds to more than 12 million requests for roadside assistance annually (Agero.com).

The company was recently awarded the 2020 Excellence in Customer Service award by Business Intelligence Group for exceptional leadership, a highly committed empathetic team, and responsive digital tools.

Locally Agero’s track record is just as positive – currently, the Clarksville location employs over 700 associates from the area and is an active part of the community – participating in local economic education and community building. The company promotes job advancement by providing career opportunities and ongoing training to its employees. Since opening, the call center has grown into a 24/7, year-round operation including bilingual capabilities.

“Agero provides an important service that delivers assistance to people in their time of need. We are grateful they chose to expand in Montgomery County and for Agero’s involvement in the community. I believe the leadership and employees of Agero understand that Montgomery County is the place to be and that the local governments and affiliated organizations are willing partners in advancing the mission of Agero. This is good news for Agero and for our community” said Montgomery County Mayor, Jim Durrett.

“Agero has proven to be an effective corporate partner, with plenty of community spirit and willingness to be involved in our growth,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We are thrilled they have chosen to increase their investment in Clarksville-Montgomery County, and we look forward to the 900 new jobs Agero will add to make this an even stronger community.”

We are thankful for the support they provide to the community and the public through their service, and we look forward to a strong partnership with Agero, Inc., and the company’s continued success in Clarksville-Montgomery County.” said Frank Tate, Executive Director of the IDB.

