U.S. Economy Added 4.8 Million Jobs in June

Washington, D.C. – “The economy has added around 7.3 million jobs in the past two months. The increase in the ranks of employed workers shows that companies ramped up hiring as the economy reopened and consumers came back to stores, restaurants, and other businesses that had been shuttered,” John Carney writes for Breitbart.



“The Donald Trump administration’s aid programs appear to be working.”

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is deploying a special federal unit across the country for the July 4th weekend in order to protect federal monuments and statues from a possible fresh wave of vandalism . . . The move marks an aggressive response by the Trump administration to push back against the violence and vandalism seen aimed at monuments in recent weeks,” Adam Shaw reports for Fox News.

“Much too frequently of late, I have grieved with the family of an officer who took his or her own life. Our valiant police officers have one of the most perilous, stressful duties around, and from what I have seen in my nearly dozen years here, they do it with care, compassion and competence,” Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan writes in the New York Post.

“Though we have faced unparalleled economic adversity in recent months, there remains light at the end of the tunnel thanks to President Donald Trump’s United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) . . . Americans from all walks of life will benefit from a more favorable economic environment and increased job growth,” Lt. Governors Adam Gregg (IA), Jeanette Nuñez (FL), and Matt Pinnell (OK) write in The Hill.

