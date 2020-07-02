Nashville State announces Fall 2020 Class Options

Nashville State’s priority remains the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Therefore, we are adjusting our Fall 2020 course schedule to reduce the time required on campus while still maintaining quality in academic programs and student learning outcomes.
With that in mind, we have developed five different ways you can take classes this fall:
Nashville State Community College – Clarksville Campus
Fall 2020 Course Delivery Options
Online: Traditional Online courses
No required class times
Assignments have due dates: students sign-in to complete assignments at times convenient to their schedule
May require proctored testing: a student may be required to come to campus to take an exam
Students are expected to navigate material independently: instructors will be available to answer questions
Students need access to technology to access the course material
Virtual: Online courses using free videoconferencing, typically Zoom
Has assigned days and times students are expected to attend virtual class meetings
Virtual class meetings are “live,” they are not pre-recorded
Students will not be expected to come to campus for any reason; there are no classroom meetings or proctored exams
Students need access to a device with video and audio capability, and high-speed internet
Virtual/Flex: Students choose to attend virtually through videoconferencing services or participate in a traditional face-to-face classroom experience
Has assigned days and times students are expected to attend either face-to-face or virtually
Classroom seating is limited due to social distancing requirements
Faculty and students work together to determine participation in the face-to- face classroom meetings
Students need access to a device with video and audio capability, and high-speed internet
Hybrid: Combination of virtual instruction and on-campus face-to-face meetings
Has assigned days and times students are expected to attend
Instructors will confirm day(s) class meets on campus
Face-to-face meetings may include class instruction or proctored testing
Students need access to a device with video and audio capability, and high-speed internet
On-campus, Face-to-Face: Courses taught in a traditional classroom
Limited to programs with significant “hands-on” components.
Classroom seating will follow safety guidelines
Students need access to technology to access the course material
“If you qualify for ADA accommodations through the Access Center, please note that accommodations still apply to each course structure listed. For more information about your accommodations, please contact the Access Center ”
