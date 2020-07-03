Austin Peay State University football head coach Mark Hudspeth resigns

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison announced that Mark Hudspeth has resigned his duties as head football coach, effective immediately.

“First, I want to thank Mark for his work in moving Governors football to new heights,” said Harrison.

“His dedication to Governors football has laid the foundation for our football program to reach even greater success. We’ll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built,” Harrison stated.

In his lone season at Austin Peay State University, Hudspeth led the APSU Governors to a program-record 11 wins, its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and its first-ever postseason appearance. The Govs advanced to the NCAA Division I Football Championships’ quarterfinal round with victories against Furman and Sacramento State.

Hudspeth was named the OVC’s Coach of the Year and a record seven Governors were named First-Team All-OVC among 11 earning postseason recognition from the league. In addition, four APSU student-athletes earned All-America recognition, including consensus All-American nickel back Kordell Jackson.

“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Hudspeth said. “I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time.”

Harrison will retain the remainder of the Austin Peay State University football coaching staff, which will lead the program while Harrison and his staff determine the next steps forward. Austin Peay State University’s football team is scheduled to begin organized team practices on July 31st.

