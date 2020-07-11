|
Austin Peay State University offers look at Fall Semester under COVID-19
Clarksville, TN – With the fall semester quickly approaching, Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently provided additional information about what campus life will look like when classes resume this August.
Most of this information, including Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 Long Term Strategy, is available online at www.apsu.edu/coronavirus
One of the main points reiterated in Friday’s announcement was that Austin Peay State University is following the Tennessee Pledge for Higher Education Institutions – an initiative designed to keep students, faculty, staff and visitors safe and healthy during this pandemic.
While following this pledge, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) return to campus guidelines, the University will offer a mix of flexible course options that still provide a high-quality education to its students.
Class Delivery Options
This summer, Austin Peay State University faculty members have worked hard modifying classes to ensure several delivery options for students. Thanks to their efforts, the University can accommodate students who prefer classes on campus, online or a blend of options. Students can now decide which learning format best fits their personal situation.
To better serve all members of the APSU community during this pandemic, the University divided these delivery options into four categories.
Those categories include:
Faculty and students participating in any face-to-face interactions must wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements, as outlined by the CDC. Some classrooms will be reduced to 33-50% capacity, to allow for social distancing, while other classes will take place in larger venues to allow a full class to meet and be socially distant.
Other classes may meet in-person for every session, while some instructors might incorporate recorded lectures and/or online components. Not all classes will be taught in the same manner, and instructors will employ the best approaches to achieving the goals of the course.
All APSU students are encouraged to go online and explore these increased options. As the start of the semester draws closer, the University will make additional announcements about hybrid class details that will be specific to the discipline, instructor and classroom size.
Changes to Academic Calendar
One of the biggest changes coming this August will be to the Clarksville campus’ Fall 2020 Academic Calendar. In-person and online classes will still begin on August 24th, but under this new calendar, classes also will meet on October 12th-13th – previously designated as Austin Peay State University’s Fall Break – with the semester’s last day of face-to-face instruction being Wednesday, November 25th.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, the University will transition fully to remote learning for the semester’s final assignments and exams. The University will remain open and completely operational as normal until the end of the semester on December 11th. This will allow students their normal access to academic buildings, the library, student services and other programs during this time.
These changes do not apply to the Fall I or Fall II terms at Austin Peay State University’s Fort Campbell Center.
What else to expect this fall?
Many individuals have questions beyond classes, such as what will campus life be like this fall? Below, the University has provided a few answers to some frequently asked questions. Much of this information is also available on our coronavirus page, which is regularly updated.
