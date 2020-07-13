Tennessee Senator Bill Powers announces Art Grants for Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) announced today that Montgomery County will receive grants totaling $74,436 from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The 7 grants were awarded to Montgomery County recipients after being reviewed by citizen advisory panels with expertise in the appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member Commission.

“I am pleased to announce these grants for deserving organizations promoting the arts in Montgomery County,” said Powers. “This investment offers a great opportunity for the whole community.”

“It will provide children with a more complete education, stimulate economic development and help attract tourists to our area. These organizations do great work to cultivate the arts in our community and across Tennessee, and I congratulate them for securing these grants,” Powers stated.

This is the first of a series of grants that will be made throughout FY2021. Grant awards include:

$28,550 to Roxy Productions, Inc. for operating support;

$20,280 to Clarksville Arts & Heritage Development Council for Arts Build Communities designated agency support;

$9,339 to Clarksville Arts & Heritage Development Council for operating support;

$7,880 to Gateway Chamber Orchestra for operating support;

$3,339 to Tennessee Theatre Association for arts project support;

$2,879 to Clarksville Community Concert Association for arts project support; and

$2,169 to Cumberland Winds for arts project support.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact the arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director of the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attraction and retention of business, and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1000 grants during FY2021, totaling up to $7 million dollars, including CARES Act funds. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. Grant categories include Arts Access, Arts Education, Arts Project Support, Partnership Support, Major Cultural Institutions, and Rural Arts Partnership.

Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at tnartscommission.org.

