Clarksville Police arrest Brandon Pratt wanted for Murder in Cape Girardeau

Clarksville, TN – On July 22nd, 2020, Clarksville Police Department Detective Nathan Lee was contacted by investigators with the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Missouri.

They requested assistance locating Brandon Pratt, who has active warrants on file for second degree murder and other charges stemming from a home invasion that resulted in the home owner being killed.

On July 24th, 2020, at approximately 3:00am, Detectives, Agents and members of the Clarksville Police Department Tactical Unit took Brandon Pratt into custody at 117 Sampson Street.

Pratt was booked into the Montgomery County Jail as a Fugitive from justice awaiting extradition to Missouri.

