Clarksville Police search for Homicide Suspect Clarence Smith

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are looking for Clarence Jamarr Smith, age 28 who is wanted for 2nd degree murder out of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. CPD believes Smith is still in the Clarksville area.

There is no additional information on known residences or vehicles at this time.

PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Anyone seeing SMITH should call 911.

Anyone with information can call the TIPSLINE, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

