Loaves and Fishes Support of Christmas in July

Clarksville, TN – Christmas came early for some Clarksville families thanks to Loaves and Fishes of Clarksville and First Presbyterian Church!

On Saturday, July 25th Loaves and Fishes partnered with First Presbyterian Church to provide food boxes to 40 Norman Smith Elementary School families who usually receive FUEL Bags.

Tamara Long, Chairperson for Loaves and Fishes Board stated, “The mission of loaves and Fishes is not just a meal program. Our mission also includes sharing the gift of food pantry items back to our community through partner agencies and events like Christmas in July.”

Helping with the boxing and delivery was the Iota Pi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Loaves and Fishes staff and volunteers.

Ann Waddle of First Presbyterian’s Mission Committee said, “During this time when we haven’t had face to face worship or gatherings, First Presbyterian wanted to show Christian love for our neighbors. Thanks to the school counselor, we received 40 names who needed help. “

Approximately 1000 pounds of canned and dried goods were provided to pack the boxes. Work began on Thursday with staff gathering and moving materials to the location at 215 Foster Street. Friday was box packing and Saturday delivery day.

We look forward to partnering with more organizations now and at our new location on Crossland Avenue. Our neighbors have an increased need for help with the basics like a meal and food supplies during the ongoing challenges with COVID-19 Coronavirus. Loaves and Fishes goal is to continue to expand our outreach and support in our community.

To find out more about volunteering or supporting Loaves and Fishes, please follow us on Facebook or go to our website, www.loavesandfishestn.org.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics