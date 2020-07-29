Montgomery County to move COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Location to Civitan Park

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning Monday, August 3rd, 2020, the Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 drive-through testing location will move from Richview Middle School to Civitan Park, located at 650 Bellamy Lane in St. Bethlehem.

Originally testing services were to resume at Veterans Plaza by August 3rd but rather than moving back and forth from that location due to the upcoming voting schedule, Montgomery County Health Department Director Joey Smith worked with Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Baggett, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Albert, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Letourneau, and the Tennessee Department of Health to find a long-term location for the community.

“Due to the volume of people being tested and the long car lines associated with that, we needed a location that would minimize the impact to our schools and to the election commission, and preferably a site with a lot of parking,” said Smith. “Civitan Park fits the bill. Everyone I worked with has been tremendously helpful in this process and I appreciate that,” he added.

The hours for testing will remain the same from 7:00am to noon, Mondays through Fridays. Any holiday closures will be sent to local media and shared on Montgomery County Government social media accounts. The link to the maps for the Civitan testing site can be found here.

Questions about the move or other information related to the Montgomery County Health Department, can be addressed at mcgtn.org/health or by calling 931.648.5747. For additional COVID-19 Coronavirus information visit mcgtn.org.

