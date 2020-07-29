|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,707 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 29th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 99,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 1,707 cases from Tuesday’s 97,996. There have been 983 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Forty two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,524 There has been ten deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been twenty nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,344. There have been sixteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been seven new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 466. There has been four deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Twenty four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 534. There has been one death in Dickson County because of the virus. Six new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is forty eight. There have been two new cases of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at fifty five. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at eighty seven. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
Three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 154. There have been two deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
THIRTY new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 151. Three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is sixty three.
There have been eleven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 420. There have been five deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 18,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 168 cases from Tuesday’s 18,377. There have been 194 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 4,387,414 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 78,184 cases in 24 hours from Tuesday’s 4,309,230. There have now been 149,961 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,663 deaths from Tuesday’s 148,298.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
