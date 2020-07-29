Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville Sounds will not take part in 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park

July 29, 2020
 

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has issued to following statement on the 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park:

“The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has made the difficult decision to forego the 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park. With the rapidly changing state of the pandemic in Davidson County, it has become clear the unique idea is not possible for many reasons outside of our control.

We appreciate the outpouring of support from our loyal season ticket members and baseball fans alike.

First Horizon Park. (Nashville Sounds)

We remain hopeful of safely hosting non-baseball events at First Horizon Park in the near future.”

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.


