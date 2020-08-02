Tennessee Conservation Raffle’s Off-Road Package includes Honda UTV

Nashville, TN – A new 2020 Honda Pioneer 1000 utility terrain vehicle (UTV) is the feature in the off-road package for a lucky winner in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle. The off-road package is just one of the seven outstanding experiences waiting to be won this year.

The Honda Pioneer features the latest smart technology, superior materials, and refined engineering. The UTV features a powerful twin-cylinder engine and a towing capacity unsurpassed by any of its competitors. The Pioneer’s refined chassis and suspension enables the toughest terrains to be tackled.

Along with the Pioneer UTV, the off-road package winner will receive a Honda Pioneer 1000 Hard Roof.

The roof is manufactured from extremely durable polyethylene to provide protection. In addition, an off-road LED light bar and HJC full face helmet rounds out the package. Tickets are available online at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, this year’s Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors. One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration.

In addition to the off-road package, other packages available this year are an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; fishing package which features a day of fishing with the legendary Bill Dance; turkey hunting package which has a spot in the Governor’s One-Shot; deer hunting package including a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear; waterfowl hunting package; and a camping package.

All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets are $50, and 10 are $100 and are on sale now until Aug. 16. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

The winning tickets will be drawn this year at the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.

