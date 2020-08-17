Tennessee Lady Vols Legend Pat Summitt named to “100 Women of the Century” by USA Today

Knoxville, TN – The late Pat Summitt, legendary for her coaching and leadership of University of Tennessee women’s basketball for 38 seasons and serving as a trailblazing role model for women all over the world, has been named to USA TODAY’s “100 Women of the Century.”



The news organization selected 100 influential women who’ve significantly impacted our country for a list to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. The establishment of that amendment gave female citizens the right to vote in the United States in 1920.

