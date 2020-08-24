Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison: Together Above All, Excellence Through All

Clarksville, TN – Stacheville,

I hope this correspondence finds you well and excited about the 2020-2021 academic year. We all recognize that 2020 has been a challenging time. The calendar has been littered with severe weather events, social justice unrest, a political campaign and of course the coronavirus.

While these issues and others have tempered our normal excitement that usually comes with August and the start of school, I encourage you to take a deep breath, restart and remember the many great things we have to look forward to at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Our energy must remain concentrated on the successes of our student-athletes.

Their accomplishments are our accomplishments; their hopes are our hopes; we share their desires for a better life.

Let this awesome responsibility power us toward a better future. Today’s challenges are our opportunity and together we will and must do better to insure a brighter tomorrow for Austin Peay State University Athletics.

In closing, as we enter a new year, it is more important than ever that we are unified and our commitment to excellence persists through all. Like “Let’s Go Peay” is the chant echoing in the stands during sporting events – “Together Above All, Excellence Through All” will be our rallying cry and creed as we demonstrate our commitment to each other and the relentless pursuit of excellence through it all

Whether you are a student-athlete, coach, staff member, alumni, fan or parent, if you are a resident of Stacheville, we need and expect you to join us as together we continue on this journey to provide our student-athletes with the best experience possible.

Thank you for your unyielding support of Austin Peay State University Athletics.

