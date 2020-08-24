Loaves and Fishes distributes Four Tons of Food to 18 Local Agencies

Clarksville, TN – On a cloudy Saturday, August 22nd, 2020, just under the tattered brick of the Frosty Morn factory, a red Loaves and Fishes banner waved in the air.

One dozen trucks with trailers representing 14 local agencies lined the circular gravel drive.

A dozen masked-volunteers representing Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Operation Stand Down, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Freshman Class brought 80-pound boxes arranged in stacks under a small awning.

At precisely 10:00am, Dr. Rita Burnett, with a clipboard in hand navigated the line of trucks.

“This one needs six!” Burnett yelled, and the swarm of volunteers descended on the truck to carefully arrange the 480 pounds of food in the tailgate.

The event is one of a series of bi-annual food distributions to local agencies. It reaches across five counties and two states, including Montgomery County, TN, and its surrounding counties in Tennessee and Christian County in Kentucky.

Over 1,000 people in need reap the benefits of the Loaves and Fishes warehouse distribution.

Choruses of “Have a Blessed Day!” rang between partner agencies as they gratefully left to continue their important work of serving those in need in Montgomery County.

