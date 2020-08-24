Fort Campbell begins Major Home Construction, Renovation of on base Housing

Fort Campbell, KY – To deliver on its commitment to improve Family housing U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Campbell in partnership with Campbell Crossing-Lendlease has developed a plan for major home construction and renovation in the next five years as part of the long-term goal to replace legacy housing with quality homes for Soldiers and Families assigned to Fort Campbell.

Campbell Crossing-Leadlease recently received the Army’s approval for the $87.4 million five-year development plan that includes the construction of 144 new junior enlisted units, the renovation of 170 multiplex units and the demolition of 250 homes in LaPointe Village.

The new junior enlisted homes will be constructed in an all-new neighborhood located between the Lee Park neighborhood and The Commons at Pierce Village Community Center, while the renovations will include major interior and exterior work to homes in New Hammond Heights.

The effort is in concert with the Army’s Military Housing Privatization Initiative.

Renovations, as well as design and construction of new homes will be headed by Campbell Crossing-Lendlease. Tentative groundbreaking for the new homes is March 2nd, 2021, with anticipated completion in September 2023. Renovations are expected to be completed in fall 2023.

“We are concentrating on areas that are most in need of improvement,” Keith Scruggs, project director for Campbell Crossing-Lendlease. “With 65% of our inventory being pre-1978 homes, it is important that we continue to focus on redevelopment opportunities, as well as opportunities to replace these legacy homes. Most important, we are fulfilling our commitment to provide our Soldiers and Families with quality homes they can not only be proud to live in, but that also improve their quality of life.”

Designs for the new homes are in the initial planning phase but are expected to feature energy efficiencies as well as smart technology, large central gathering spaces in the neighborhood with a walkable design, and trails connecting to other communities.

The Fort Campbell Housing Services Office team is “providing the oversight and accountability necessary to ensure continuous improvements to post housing and making Fort Campbell the first choice of our Soldiers and Families,” said Ted A. Reece, chief of the Fort Campbell HSO.

“As the chief adviser to the garrison commander, we are working with Campbell Crossing-Lendlease to generate design concepts and amenities to meet the needs of Fort Campbell Families,” Reece said. “We need to have a clear and detailed understanding of the development process. Also, ensuring the construction meets standards required in the out-year development plan.”

“We still have many details to iron out that will be solidified during the planning sessions,” he said. “However, we are heavily focused on providing safe, healthy, functional and energy efficient homes for our residents and look forward to sharing more details as we work through the design phase.”

U.S. Army Installation Management Command is already working on additional improvements to Family housing including new home construction and renovation projects beyond this five-year plan, said Yolanda D. McDaniel, deputy director Fort Campbell DPW-HSO.

Emily LaForme, Fort Campbell Courier reporter, contributed to this press release.

For more Fort Campbell news stories, visit https://fortcampbell-courier.com/.

