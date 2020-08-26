|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,799 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 26th, 2020 Newer: Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Online Payment feature access to be Temporarily Down, Friday »
APSU Football kicks off 2020 season against Central Arkansas, Saturday
Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas
Saturday, August 29th, 2020 | 8:05pm CT
Montgomery, AL – It will be more than the eyes of Tennessee on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team as it opens the 2020 season at the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff in a nationally-broadcast game against Central Arkansas slated for an 8:00pm, Saturday, August 29th kickoff at the Cramton Bowl.
Saturday’s game, the lone game on the college football slate, will be broadcast nationally on ESPN – the Governors second-ever appearance on the worldwide leader in sports.
Austin Peay State University will meet a Central Arkansas squad that handed it its first loss of the 2019 season, which ultimately saw both teams reach the FCS Playoffs, APSU advancing a round further than UCA.
APSU Position Previews
Throughout fall camp, LetsGoPeay.com has taken a look at each of the position groups as the Austin Peay State University football team goes through preparations for the 2020 season.
About Central Arkansas
The 2019 Southland Conference co-Champions return starting quarterback Breylin Smith who enjoyed an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn Preseason First Team All-SLC honors. He passed for 3,704 yards to account for nearly 75 percent of the Bears total offense. The Bears run game was ranked 118th among FCS programs last year, averaging 88.8 yards per game.
Central Arkansas’s defense was stout against the run, ranking 46th among FCS teams at 150.3 yards allowed per game. Defensive end D.W. Jones returns after ranking 13th among Southland defenders with 10.5 tackles for loss while also accumulative 5.5 sacks.
At The Kickoff
Taking Stock
Defensively, the Govs lost a starter on each of its position group, the biggest loss being free safety Juantarius Bryant (107 tackles). Meanwhile, the APSU Govs will field a new group of kickers after losing all three starters from 2019, including placekicker Logan Birchfield (103 points).
Back In The Saddle
Preseason Positives
Hello Week 0
Win Streak
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Bears, Brentwood TN, Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, DeAngelo Wilson, ESPN, FCS, FCS Playoffs, Governors, Govs, Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, Jeremiah Oatsvall, Juantarius Bryant, Kentel Williams, Kordell Jackson, Logan Birchfield, Montana State, Montgomery AL, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed