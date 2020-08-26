APSU Football kicks off 2020 season against Central Arkansas, Saturday

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas

Saturday, August 29th, 2020 | 8:05pm CT

Montgomery, AL | Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, AL – It will be more than the eyes of Tennessee on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team as it opens the 2020 season at the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff in a nationally-broadcast game against Central Arkansas slated for an 8:00pm, Saturday, August 29th kickoff at the Cramton Bowl.

Saturday’s game, the lone game on the college football slate, will be broadcast nationally on ESPN – the Governors second-ever appearance on the worldwide leader in sports.

Austin Peay State University will meet a Central Arkansas squad that handed it its first loss of the 2019 season, which ultimately saw both teams reach the FCS Playoffs, APSU advancing a round further than UCA.

About Central Arkansas

The 2019 Southland Conference co-Champions return starting quarterback Breylin Smith who enjoyed an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn Preseason First Team All-SLC honors. He passed for 3,704 yards to account for nearly 75 percent of the Bears total offense. The Bears run game was ranked 118th among FCS programs last year, averaging 88.8 yards per game.

Central Arkansas’s defense was stout against the run, ranking 46th among FCS teams at 150.3 yards allowed per game. Defensive end D.W. Jones returns after ranking 13th among Southland defenders with 10.5 tackles for loss while also accumulative 5.5 sacks.

At The Kickoff

Taking Stock

Austin Peay State University returns 14 starters (7 offense/7 defense) from the starting lineup at 2019 season’s end. Offensively, the Govs will have to replace leading rusher Kentel Williams (1,414 all-purpose yards) but return 2019 season-opening starter Jeremiah Oatsvall at quarterback.

Defensively, the Govs lost a starter on each of its position group, the biggest loss being free safety Juantarius Bryant (107 tackles). Meanwhile, the APSU Govs will field a new group of kickers after losing all three starters from 2019, including placekicker Logan Birchfield (103 points).

Back In The Saddle

Redshirt junior quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall will hold the QB1 spot on the depth chart for a second-straight opening game. The Brentwood Tennessee native was injured just eight plays into Game 2 of the 2019 season, the first injury-shortened season of his career. One of only seven APSU quarterbacks with more than 3,000 career passing yards, he also ranks third in career rushing yards by a quarterback (970).

Preseason Positives

Seven Austin Peay State University athletes were recognized on the Preseason All-OVC teams released in July. Nickel back Kordell Jackson, the league’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, also was its preseason defensive pick. Wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, who amassed a APSU record 1,564 receiving yards, was its Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Hello Week 0

After making its deepest, albeit its first, foray into the postseason in 2019, the Governors return to the field for the 2020 Week 0 contest. It is the second-straight season Austin Peay State University will open on August 28th.

Win Streak

Austin Peay State University closed the 2019 regular season with five consecutive wins, a streak it will seek to extend Saturday. The APSU Govs extended last season’s win streak to a program-record tying seven games last season before its loss at Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals.

