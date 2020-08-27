|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks Information on Edward Carmack Statue Vandalism Newer: 5 NASA Space Technologies that have driven Auto Innovations »
After Two Deaths during Kenosha Protests, President Donald Trump sending Federal Troops to ‘Restore Law and Order’
Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will send federal troops into Kenosha to assist local law enforcement after a third night of violence in the Wisconsin city left two people dead,” Meghan Roos reports in Newsweek.
Click here to read more.
President Trump has asked all Americans in the path of Hurricane Laura to stay safe and follow their local guidance on evacuations and safety precautions. The National Hurricane Center is predicting continued hurricane-force winds which could create widespread flooding and cause serious damage. Read more in WDSU News.
“According to our internal data, a record 90% of veterans trust the care they get at VA, and during the pandemic, Northeast Ohio demonstrated why we’ve earned that trust,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie writes. “VA Northeast Ohio adopted a testing approach in the nursing home it runs allowing it to quickly isolate patients when positive [COVID-19] test results came back.” Read more from Cleveland.com.
“An elderly man’s jaw was broken in a sickening caught-on-camera attack as he tried to protect a store that was eventually torched during the Kenosha protests,” Lee Brown reports. “‘He was trying to defend his building and they beat the s–t out of him!’ the videographer sobbed in the clip.” Read more in the New York Post.
SectionsPolitics
Topicsarson, Donald J. Trump, flooding, High Winds, looting, National Hurricane System, Riots, U.S. President, VA, Veterans, Washington D.C., Wisconsin
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed