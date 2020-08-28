|
|
|
|
Austin Peay State University Weekly COVID-19 Update, August 28th, 2020
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) GIS Center recently developed a dashboard that is updated every morning. If you want to see the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus cases at Austin Peay State University, please visit this link.
Peay Mobile App & QR Codes
To help us effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, the University wants all students, faculty and staff to “check in” when they enter certain buildings, offices and classrooms, sit at community tables or visit other communal spaces.
QR codes were recently placed in gathering spaces around the University. Whenever you enter a space with one of these QR codes, please scan it and “check in” with the PeayMobile app. That way we can let you know if you’ve been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Visit apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.
Wearing Masks Outdoors
Masks are required when you are outdoors on campus if you are within six feet of another person or you are attending a University-sponsored event. Please ensure you are wearing a mask when you are outside with others.
Large Events Off Campus
Please protect yourself and avoid large gatherings, especially if they are indoors. Always wear a mask when you around people to protect yourself and those around you.
Eating in Buildings
Numbers provided are those active cases being tracked by the Austin Peay State University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty and staff filling out the COVID-19 form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, www.apsu.edu/coronavirus
|
|
