Baggett Heating and Cooling to hold Veterans Day Giveaway

Clarksville, TN – This Veterans Day is going to be especially significant for one deserving veteran who will receive a new heating and air conditioning system for their home!

For over 30 years, Baggett Heating and Cooling has provided high-quality, residential heating and air conditioning maintenance, service, and replacement systems.

Owner, Alana Ward, said, “Fort Campbell and local military families bring life and growth to the Clarksville-Montgomery County community, of which Baggett Heating and Cooling has been the beneficiary of. We want to take Veterans Day 2020 as an opportunity to say thank you, and we are excited to give back to the community who has supported us.”

Alana goes on to say, “I looked around one day and realized that most of my staff are military veterans. I wanted to do something special in recognition of their service on Veterans Day. What began as a luncheon for only our team grew into the Veterans Day Giveaway.”

A committee of Baggett staff and community members will select five finalists. These finalists will be invited to join the Baggett staff at their luncheon on Veterans Day, where the winner will be announced.

To nominate a deserving veteran and review contest rules, visit callbaggett.com/veteran.

The deadline to enter is Friday, October 2nd, 2020, and candidates must be active military or a veteran, a homeowner, and live in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

