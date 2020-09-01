Nashville Zoo to re-open Wild Works Animal Show, September 4th

Behind the Scenes Tours Added, August Deals Extended

Nashville, TN – On Friday, September 4th, 2020, the Nashville Zoo is re-opening their award winning Wild Works Animal Show. The Backstage Pass program started today. In addition, the Zoo will continue offering half-price admission tickets starting daily at 1:00pm and free carousel rides every Wednesday through September.

“We are thrilled to, once again, offer animal shows to our guests,” said Jac Menish, Curator of Behavioral Husbandry for the Zoo. “We’ve made some modifications to our amphitheater to address proper social distancing for the Wild Works Animal Show and we’re looking forward to introducing our ambassador animals to our guests both on stage and behind the scenes.”

Located at the Zoo’s amphitheater, the Wild Works Animal Show will begin offering three presentations each day.

A 15 minute show at 1:30pm will feature birds in flight and some new animal stars.

At 11:00am and 3:00pm, guests are invited to meet an animal and a keeper who will show how our ambassador animals are trained. The Zoo’s behind-the-scenes tour program, Backstage Pass, will re-opened Monday with options throughout the week to meet rhinos, okapi, caracal kittens and social media star Winsol the aardvark. Backstage Pass tours must be reserved online in advance at nashvillezoo.org/backstage-pass-tours.

With the success of a half-price admission promotion and free carousel rides in August, the Zoo will continue both programs through September. Admission to the Zoo will drop to half price starting at 1:00pm daily. The reduced admission will be $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for children (2-12) on Mondays through Thursdays and $9.50 for adults and $7.50 for children on Fridays through Sundays.

Guests will need to purchase tickets online at www.nashvillezoo.org where the afternoon half-price discount will be posted. Nashville Zoo will also offer free rides on the Wild Animal Carousel all day each Wednesday in September (2, 9, 16, 23 & 30). Additionally, the Zoo will offer a $1.00 discount on a large Dippin’ Dots ice cream daily in September (normally $7.00).

Guests are reminded that every Friday in September is Kroger Safari Fridays where guests can present their Kroger Plus Card at the Zoo’s ticket building to get half-price admission all day. This promotion cannot be combined with “August Deal Days”. To take advantage of Kroger Safari Fridays, guests do not need to reserve tickets online and in advance. Instead, visitors are asked to simply present their Kroger Plus Card at the ticket building. The Zoo’s Guest Services team will allow entrance to the Zoo immediately.

For the health and safety of Nashville Zoo guests, staff and animals, several precautions are in place during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Guests can learn more by visiting www.nashvillezoo.org/reopen.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. The Zoo attracts more than 1,260,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics