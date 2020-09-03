Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Interim President Dannelle Whiteside's live message on Facebook, Instagram

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram.

Austin Peay State University Interim President Danelle Whiteside. (APSU)

Whiteside’s latest livestream happened at 12:30pm, September 2nd, 2020 and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers.

She also urged students and employees to avoid large crowds during the upcoming Labor Day weekend and previewed several upcoming virtual and live events.

You can see Dannelle Whiteside’s latest livestream below:

 

To see the live stream, go to www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at www.instagram.com/austinpeay.




