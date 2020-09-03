Wallace Red to run for Clarksville City Council Ward 4

Clarksville, TN – Wallace Redd announces his candidacy for the Clarksville City Council in Ward 4.

Redd stated, “My wife Helga and I have lived in Ward 4 for the last 35 years. We raised our three children in Ward 4. We take pride in our community and the people who live here. “I will put our neighborhoods first. That is why I am running for City Council.”

“I believe in fiscal stewardship and a balancing the city’s budgetary focus to address all neighborhoods’ needs, not just downtown.

I’m not afraid to stand against high taxes, wasteful spending and government giveaways. Just as families have to cut spending and live within a budget so should government.”

I am not employed by or retired from city government; I do not receive any money from city government, I have no conflicting interest. I will not accept one dime of PAC money.”

Redd states his priorities as follows: (1) I will to work to put our neighborhoods first. (2) I will work for cleaner and safer neighborhoods with better roads, sidewalks and parks. (3) I will be accessible to hear from my constituents. I will hold regular, informative community meetings.

In his prior years on the City Council, Wallace sponsored and passed ethics reforms to help make our elected officials more accountable. He also served as our Mayor Pro-Tem.

A graduate of Marshall County High School, Wallace has taken additional course work at the University of Maryland and the Baptist Bible College. In addition, he has received specialized insurance training (LUTC) and is a licensed life and health insurance agent. Redd is also a graduate of the NCO academy (PLDC) in Baumholder Germany.

Starting in 1978 he served his country for 7 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Europe with the 2/11 Armor Calvary Regiment. He also served at Fort Campbell in the 101st Airborne Division.

Currently, Wallace along with his wife of 40 years Helga Redd, manages their residential rental business, Redd Properties. Redd is also the current Preacher at Sugar Creek Baptist Church in Woodlawn Tennessee.

In addition to being a longtime sponsor of The Christian HOPE Foundation in Haiti, Redd is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, member of the Tennessee Farm Bureau, Sugar Creek Baptist Church, The Black Horse Association, The International Brotherhood of Magicians and a sponsor of the Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society.

Wallace Redd says that he can be reached anytime at 931.216.5640 with any questions or comments.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics