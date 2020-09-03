|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Interim President Dannelle Whiteside’s live message on Facebook, Instagram
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram.
Whiteside’s latest livestream happened at 12:30pm, September 2nd, 2020 and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers.
She also urged students and employees to avoid large crowds during the upcoming Labor Day weekend and previewed several upcoming virtual and live events.
You can see Dannelle Whiteside’s latest livestream below:
To see the live stream, go to www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at www.instagram.com/austinpeay.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAPSU, APSU Interim President, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dannelle Whiteside, Facebook, Instagram, Labor Day Weekend, Quarantine
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed