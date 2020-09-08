Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Sevier Day to be held at Fort Defiance, Saturday

September 8, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – On Saturday, September 12th, 2020, the Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will hold it’s annual Sevier Day from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The event focuses on the frontier and colonial history of Clarksville. Native American and frontier re-enactors will demonstrate activities such as flint knapping, an authentic blacksmith operation, frontier camp life, ax throwing, and flintlock musket firing.

“Valentine Sevier and his family settled this area in 1790 and built a compound and station at the confluence of the Cumberland River and Red River,” said William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance.

Frontier life will be on display at Fort Defiance's Sevier Day this Saturday, September 12th.

Frontier life will be on display at Fort Defiance’s Sevier Day this Saturday, September 12th.

“Sevier Station still stands today and is the oldest structure in Clarksville. We host Sevier Day annually to educate people about this era and the events that occurred here in the early 1790s,” Parker stated.

Guests to the event are encouraged to maintain appropriate social distancing of at least 6 feet, and cloth face coverings are required where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Sevier Day is free and open to all ages.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street, is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. The fort, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the Union occupation of Clarksville.

In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville. In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding to build the interpretive center and walking trails. The Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      September 2020
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  