This Week at APSU: Download the PeayMobile app for COVID-19 self-screening, QR code check-ins

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) app PeayMobile has two essential functions that help the University fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19: a self-screening form that creates a daily health pass to campus and a QR code reader that checks you into campus buildings.

You can watch the below video to learn more about both.

PeayMobile Self-Screening: The PeayMobile app has a daily health screening questionnaire that everyone should complete before coming to campus each day. The questionnaire asks about symptoms and provides information on what to do if you have symptoms. After you finish the questionnaire without symptoms, you’ll receive a green health pass on the app.

As we navigate the fall semester and a pandemic, also remember:

COVID-19 Dashboard: Austin Peay's GIS Center recently developed a dashboard that is updated every morning. If you want to see the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases at Austin Peay, please visit this link.

Free COVID-19 testing: Austin Peay State University – in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health – is offering free COVID-19 testing on campus to faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Boyd Health Services Testing is conducting the testing under the red tent from 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday at the rear entrance of the Ard Building at the corner of College Street and University Avenue. For more information about the testing, click here.

Wearing masks outdoors: Masks are required when you are outdoors on campus if you are within six feet of another person or you are attending a University-sponsored event. Please ensure you are wearing a mask when you are outside with others.

Don’t miss President Whiteside’s livestream every Wednesday

Austin Peay State University Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram. The times vary a bit but are always around lunchtime. Visit Facebook or Instagram Wednesday morning to see when the livestream will be that day.

Whiteside’s latest livestream happened at 12:30pm September 2nd, and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers. She also urged students and employees to avoid large crowds during the upcoming Labor Day weekend and previewed several upcoming virtual and live events.

You can see Whiteside’s latest livestream below:

To see the livestream, go to https://www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/austinpeay.

APSU Presidential Search Committee to host first meeting

The Austin Peay State University Presidential Search Committee will host its first meeting from 9:30am-11:30am on Tuesday, September 8th, on Zoom. To watch the meeting live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/93560907043.

During this meeting, the committee will discuss the presidential search process, including but not limited to the charge of the search committee, confidentiality, communication plans, timelines and processes.

Last month, the University’s Board of Trustees established a 23-member search committee – made up of APSU faculty, staff, students and alumni, along with trustees, community members and civic leaders – to help find a highly qualified individual to serve as the University’s 11th president.

The search committee also is hosting an open forum at noon on Wednesday, September 9th, on Zoom. To watch the meeting live, visit this link.

All members of the Austin Peay and Clarksville-Montgomery County communities are invited to attend. Community members are also asked to complete a confidential Stakeholder Survey, available here, by Sunday, September 13th. The results will be gathered by the search firm and shared with the search committee members.

APSU Run for the Govs Virtual 5K to benefit student scholarships

This year the Austin Peay State University Annual Scholarship 5K Run will be virtual, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines. Alumni, friends and community members can participate in the Run for the Govs Virtual 5K at any time between Saturday, September 12th, and Saturday, October 10th.

Through the online registration process, participants can pick the course of their choosing, as long as it is 3.1 miles. Whether running on the treadmill, jogging around the neighborhood or walking around the block, all participation will benefit student scholarships.

The registration fee for the race is $35.00. All participants who submit a personal time will have their race results posted online. They will also all receive a T-shirt and a race bib. Proceeds from the race will benefit the APSU National Alumni Association alumni group designated scholarships and funds.

To register Run for the Govs Virtual 5K, visit alumni.apsu.edu/5k20. For questions about the Virtual 5K please contact the Alumni Relations Office at *protected email* . To support this and other APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

‘Spectacle’ exhibit at The New Gallery open for in-person, virtual visits

Anyone wishing to see Austin Peay State University’s recently reopened Spectacle exhibit at The New Gallery can do so without having to visit campus.

Gallery Director Michael Dickins has posted on YouTube a 360º/4k VR video walk-through experience of the exhibit. You can see the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0dTa2Sa5bA.

If you want to see the exhibit in person, the gallery’s fall hours (which are subject to change) are 10:00am-3:00pm Tuesday-Thursday. You also can visit by making an appointment with Dickins. Curator talks are available to classes/groups of less than 15 people.

If you visit in person, you must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing from other patrons.

For more information about visiting, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

The exhibition is open through September 18th. The virtual walk-through experience will be available indefinitely. All events are free and open to the public.

Other Austin Peay happenings this week:

Austin Peay State University Football at Pittsburgh , 3:00pm Saturday, September 12th.

, 3:00pm Saturday, September 12th. Gov A-Peay-Ciation , 11:00am Tuesday, September 8th, at Morgan University Center Plaza. Free food and stuff. Click here for more.

, 11:00am Tuesday, September 8th, at Morgan University Center Plaza. Free food and stuff. Click here for more. The Unity Sept , 5:30pm Thursday, September 10th, at Intramural Field. Free food and stuff. Click here for more.

, 5:30pm Thursday, September 10th, at Intramural Field. Free food and stuff. Click here for more. For information about other happenings at APSU (and there are many this week), click here.

