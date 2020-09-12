Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Students, Employees show solidarity during ‘Unity Step’ on campus

September 12, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students participated on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, in “The Unity Step” – a solidarity walk on campus trails to show they were united in navigating social unrest affecting the country.

“The Unity Step” was held at Austin Peay State University on Thursday, September 10th. (APSU)

“The Unity Step” was held at Austin Peay State University on Thursday, September 10th. (APSU)

About 75 students and employees gathered at the event, which included a ribbon garden.

Participants left their thoughts about racial injustice and inequities brought to light during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The garden will stay up for several days at the AP Bowl on campus.

The event was open to APSU students and employees and was sponsored by the Student Government Association, Student Life and Engagement and the Wilber N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives