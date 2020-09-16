Clarksville area Pets of the Week for September 16th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of September 9th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Simba is handsome 11-month-old male Labrador retriever mix. He is a very sweet boy with lots of puppy energy. Simba is always happy and would make an excellent companion.

Aimee is young female domestic medium hair with a beautiful striped coat. She has been at the shelter for over 40 days. Aimee is very loving and affectionate.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nellie is a 3-year-old, 10-pound female gray tabby. This sweet girl is house trained and has been spayed. Her ideal home would be as an only cat. She would love all of your attention for her very own.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Sabrina is an adorable 2-year-old all black female cat. She is playful and sweet, a little shy at first. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Sabrina is a sweet little cat with beautiful long black fur and amazing ear tips.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends noon to 4 or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Jenny is a young spayed female calico cat. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is a loving girl who currently likes to be an only cat. Jenny is a beautiful cat who would make a wonderful companion.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She graduated from obedience and socialization training, is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lucy is an adult spayed female shepherd/spaniel mix. She is an energetic dog who loves to play with toys. Lucy likes to be around her people and barks when she is in her kennel and cannot see you. She needs the TV or music on if she is in her kennel at night to lower her anxiety. Lucy needs help remembering that it is time to go outside. She is crate trained and gets along great with most dogs.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Grim is a handsome 2-year-old, 58-pound neutered male Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Grim gets along great with other dogs, both male and female no matter what their size. He is very well behaved and knows basic commands. This fun-loving boy would enjoy a fenced in yard to run and play.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jewels is an adult, 35-pound spayed female mixed breed who was found wandering the streets of Clarksville, where a very kind couple took care of her until she came to the rescue. She is quite a little diva with beautiful green eyes and she loves her treats. Jewels is a little timid at first but warms up quite nicely.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

