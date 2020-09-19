|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Governors Fall Golf Tournament to be held October 23rd
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department, in conjunction with the offices of advancement and alumni, will host the Governors Fall Golf Classic, October 23rd, 2020, at Swan Lake Golf Course and the Clarksville Country Club.
With Homecoming postponed until the spring, this tournament replaces the annual Homecoming Golf Tournament and will be played with all local, state and federal guidelines for COVID-19 Coronavirus in place, including practicing social distancing and mask wearing.
Each individual participant receives one skirt/throw/mulligan, a boxed lunch and a tournament gift.
Spots in the tournament can be reserved at $125.00 per person or $500.00 per four-player team by visiting bit.ly/APFallGolf; registration must be completed no later than October 16th and course choice is based on a first-come, first-served basis.
For questions or to support the event as an official corporate partner, call Katie Locke (931.221.PEAY) or Jordan Harmon (931.221.6357).
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville Country Club, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Face Masks, Governors Fall Golf Tournament, Social Distancing, Swan Lake Golf Course
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed