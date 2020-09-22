Marsha Blackburn: We Do Have the Votes in the Senate

Washington, D.C. – Today, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Fox News’s Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner to discuss next steps for filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

On Support for Confirming the President’s Nominee

“We do have the votes in the Senate. Once the President has made his nomination, Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham will announce the timeline and what it will be. I look forward to voting for a constitutionalist to take the spot as a Justice on the Supreme Court.”

On the President’s Intention to Nominate a Woman

“I am thrilled we [will] have a female nominated for the position.”

On Democrats’ Calls to Pack the Court

“Even Justice Ginsburg a couple of years ago said she thought nine was the right number for the Supreme Court and that it should not be expanded. She felt like it would politicize the court.”

