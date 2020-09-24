Johnson & Johnson begins Massive Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine

Washington, D.C. – “Johnson & Johnson launched a massive human trial of its coronavirus vaccine [today], paving the way for another option as the U.S. preps an immunization campaign to defeat the pandemic,” Tom Howell Jr. reports for The Washington Times.



“The Donald Trump administration, through its ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ is offering unprecedented support to private drugmakers as it tries to lock down a successful vaccine before the end of the year.”





“White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will present the inaugural Pledge to America’s Workers Presidential Awards to companies including Volkswagen Group of America and Lockheed Martin at the White House [today] . . . Most of the recipients have pledged to offer thousands or hundreds of thousands of training opportunities,” Evie Fordham reports for Fox Business.

“President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding a ban on government agencies receiving sensitivity training involving critical race theory to federal contractors . . . The executive order says the government has prohibited federal contractors from ‘engaging in race or sex discrimination and required contractors to take affirmative action to ensure such discrimination does not occur,’” Mark Moore reports in the New York Post.



“U.S. Attorney General William Barr lauded the efforts of law enforcement officers in Operation Legend on Tuesday as new charges were brought against 26 people who were allegedly involved in a violent drug ring out of Milwaukee . . . Operation Legend has led to 3,500 arrests—about 200 of which, were for homicide,” Bradford Betz reports for Fox News.

