Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Liberty Park Playground to close for Painting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that the Liberty Park playground will close at 9:30am on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 for a repainting project coordinated by the Noon Rotary Club of Clarksville.

It will remain closed until sunrise on Monday, September 28th. If the paint requires additional time to cure, a longer closure is possible.

The Liberty Park playground was a community build project coordinated in 2004 by the Clarksville Rotary Club, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and City of Clarksville.

It was made possible thanks to financial contributions from the Rotary Club, City of Clarksville and citizens who sponsored brick pavers and fence pickets.

The partnerships behind the project are an ongoing reminder of how community collaboration continues to benefit the community.

Other civic groups or organizations who wish to sponsor or volunteer for a park project are encouraged to contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at *protected email*

