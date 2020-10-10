|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: NASA says Massive Stars Are Factories for Ingredients to Life Newer: APSU ROTC cadets honored with the University’s eighth MacArthur Award »
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 10th, 2020
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26).
Nightly, from 12:00am-11:00sm, there will be a lane closure for construction work.
Montgomery County
Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)
Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th, there will be lane closures on SR 374 for bridge joint installation.
Cheatham County
Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26
Davidson County
On Monday, October 12th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a ramp closure on I-24 westbound at MM 51 (Exit 52A).
On Monday, October 12th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a ramp closure on I-65 southbound at MM 85 (65 southbound to I-40 westbound/65 southbound).
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow
Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair
Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56
Dickson County
I-40 Sign Installation
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
SectionsNews
Topicsbridge repair, Cheatham County, Clarksville Highway, Davidson County, Dickson County, Highway 12, Highway 13, Hwy 12, Hwy 13, I-24, I-40, I-65, Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 65, Lane Closure, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, sidewalks, SR 13, SR-12, TDOT, TDoT Smartway, Tennessee Department of Transportation, U.S. 41A
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed