Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Section of Loupin Drive Closed
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, October 30th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) closed a section of Loupin Drive to through traffic in the Tiny Town Road apartment complex from building 18 to 24 for water service line repair work.
The repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened to traffic by approximately 7:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
