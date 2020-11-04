Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Tennessee’s Unified Command Continues to Focus on Rural Counties with COVID-19 Testing Events this Weekend

November 4, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, November 7th, 2020, in its ongoing effort to curb rising rural cases.

Saturday’s COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests. The testing locations are as follows:

Coronavirus.

Coronavirus.

West Tennessee

Houston County
EMS Station
2400 West Main Street
Erin, TN

Weakley County
Martin Fire Station #3
126 University Plaza Drive
Martin, TN

Middle Tennessee

Macon County
Macon County Fairground
231 Russell Drive
Lafayette, TN

Maury County
Maury County Health Department
1909 Hampshire Pike
Columbia, TN

East Tennessee

Campbell County
Jellico High School
141 High School Lane
Jellico, TN

Monroe County
Monroe County Health Department
3469 New Hwy. 68
Madisonville, TN

 


 

Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 Coronavirus test.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.

This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2020
      S M T W T F S
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      2930  