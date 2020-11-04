Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts remarks on City Council Election

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts offers this statement about the Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 City Council election:

“The Clarksville City Council election on Tuesday was remarkable — a better word may be unprecedented — for several reasons.

“First, voters for the first time chose seven new City Council members, the highest number in one election in memory.

This was because some incumbents were term-limited, some decided not to run for re-election, and others simply faced some tough competition.

“Second, voters chose a very diverse City Council, which now will have gender balance, with six women and six men, and six members of the incoming Council are African-Americans. These are both unique totals in our history, and this new Council will truly reflect our community, which is a good thing.

“I thank all of the outgoing members for their service, and I look forward to working with all our new Council members as we all strive for a prosperous, inclusive Clarksville.”

