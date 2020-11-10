|
SNAP Recipients May Have More Benefits Than They Realize
Nashville, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has caused upheaval to the lives of almost everyone, but the effects have been most pronounced among lower-income people.
Unemployment has declined since hitting highs over the summer, but here in Davidson County, it remains at a stubborn 7.5%, and is between 5% and 6% in many other Middle Tennessee counties.
What many SNAP recipients might not realize, however, is that they have been receiving extra monthly benefits for the past seven months, in some cases by hundreds of dollars — but if those benefits go unused, they’ll eventually disappear.
As a result, many elderly SNAP recipients aren’t using the extra money they’re entitled to because they don’t know it’s available to them — as we’ve seen firsthand at Legal Aid Society with several of our older clients.
This money can be accessed anytime through recipients’ EBT debit cards. For one recent elderly client of mine, her extra benefits had accumulated to roughly $1,100 that she wasn’t aware of. Recipients with large families could have additional benefits totaling several thousand dollars. Anyone on SNAP can verify their current balance by simply calling the phone number on the back of their card.
The first payment of emergency benefits, from this past April, will disappear in April 2021 if it’s not used by then. For now, the emergency benefits appear set to continue indefinitely as long as both Tennessee and the federal government remain under a state of emergency.
However, those families who aren’t SNAP recipients, or who were eligible for the benefits but missed the deadline to apply, can now pick up their P-EBT card at their child’s school.
About Legal Aid Society
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way.
Learn more at www.las.org or by following the firm on Facebook.
