Tennessee Titans history against Indianapolis Colts
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts have played 51 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 34-17.
The two teams most recently met in Indianapolis on December 1st, 2019. The Titans blocked two field goals in the game, and Ryan Tannehill’s two touchdown passes helped them win 31-17 in the team’s second all-time win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In the first meeting of 2019, played on September 15th, the Colts invaded Nissan Stadium and escaped with a 19-17 victory.
The Titans held the lead going into the fourth quarter, but a four-yard touchdown pass from Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett to receiver T.Y. Hilton with less than five minutes remaining in regulation was enough to give Indianapolis the win.
In the 2018 season finale at Nissan Stadium (December 30th), the Titans and Colts played to decide who would clinch a playoff berth as the AFC’s sixth seed. The Titans were forced to play the game without injured quarterback Marcus Mariota, and the Colts pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 33-17 victory.
The Colts swept the season series every year from 2012 through 2016 until 2017, when the Titans swept the season series for the first time since 2002.
The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.
Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.
The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.
