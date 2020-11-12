Tennessee Titans history against Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts have played 51 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 34-17.

The two teams most recently met in Indianapolis on December 1st, 2019. The Titans blocked two field goals in the game, and Ryan Tannehill’s two touchdown passes helped them win 31-17 in the team’s second all-time win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the first meeting of 2019, played on September 15th, the Colts invaded Nissan Stadium and escaped with a 19-17 victory.

The Titans held the lead going into the fourth quarter, but a four-yard touchdown pass from Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett to receiver T.Y. Hilton with less than five minutes remaining in regulation was enough to give Indianapolis the win.

In the 2018 season finale at Nissan Stadium (December 30th), the Titans and Colts played to decide who would clinch a playoff berth as the AFC’s sixth seed. The Titans were forced to play the game without injured quarterback Marcus Mariota, and the Colts pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 33-17 victory.

The Colts swept the season series every year from 2012 through 2016 until 2017, when the Titans swept the season series for the first time since 2002.

The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.

The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Most Recent Matchups

2018 Week 11 • Nov. 18, 2018 • Titans 10 at COLTS 38

Andrew Luck completes 23 of 29 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 143.8 passer rating. The Colts outscore the Titans 24-3 in the first half. Blaine Gabbert finishes the game at quarterback for the Titans after Marcus Mariota leaves in the second quarter with an elbow injury. The Colts defense records two interceptions and five sacks. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton totals 155 yards and two scores.

2018 Week 17 • Dec. 30, 2018 • COLTS 33 at Titans 17

In a Sunday night game to determine the sixth and final spot in the AFC playoffs, the Colts prevailed behind three touchdown passes by Andrew Luck and 119 rushing yards and a touchdown by Marlon Mack. Blaine Gabbert started at quarterback for the Titans in place of an injured Marcus Mariota (neck/foot) and passed for 165 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. The Titans were driving in the fourth quarter trailing 24-17 before cornerback Kenny Moore II swung momentum back to the Colts with an interception. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown contributed an interception for a touchdown and a forced fumble and recovery.

2019 Week 2 • Sept. 15, 2019 • COLTS 19 at Titans 17

Jacoby Brissett completes the game-winning four-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Colts convert 50 percent on third down (7-14) and limit the Titans to 10 percent (1-10). Brissett totals three touchdown passes, while Marcus Mariota completes one touchdown pass to offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Derrick Henry (81 rushing yards) adds the other touchdown on a one-yard run.

2019 Week 13 • Dec. 1, 2019 • TITANS 31 at Colts 17

The Titans erase a 10-point deficit in the second half, taking the lead with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter on Tye Smith’s 63-yard touchdown return after Dane Cruikshank blocks a 46-yard field goal attempt by Adam Vinatieri. The Titans block two total field goals (Austin Johnson). Derrick Henry rushes for 149 yards and a score. Ryan Tannehill passes for two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder to Kalif Raymond in the fourth quarter. The Titans defense intercepts Jacoby Brissett twice (Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan) and notches three sacks. Tannehill is sacked six times by the Colts.

