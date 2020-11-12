Urgent Team – Clarksville at Tiny Town welcomes Nurse Practitioner Renee Miller

Clarksville, TN – Urgent Team Walk-In Urgent Care welcomes Nurse PractitionerRenee Miller to the healthcare team in Clarksville, Tiny Town.

Miller earned a Doctorate of Science in Nursing from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

She brings 21 years of nursing experience, with a concentration in hospital and walk-in urgent care settings.

“We’re excited to welcome Renee to our team. Her urgent care experience, treating patients of all ages, will be beneficial to our community,” said Nancy Becker, Division Vice President, Urgent Team.

Urgent Team – Clarksville (Tiny Town) is located at 1466 Tiny Town Road, near Publix and assists with a variety of non-life-threatening health conditions and injuries.

Including:

• Asthma and allergies • Ear and eye injuries • Flu, colds, viral illnesses and COVID-19 testing • Skin conditions, including burns • Bites, stings, allergic reactions • Stitches • Broken bones, sprains, strains • School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals • Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting • Immunizations and vaccinations • Urinary tract infections • Occupational health services

The center is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome or for added convenience, schedule a same or next day visit online with Hold My Spot® or plan a Telemedicine visit. Please visit UrgentTeam.net for hours of operation.

About Urgent Team

Urgent Team is part of the Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers, one of the largest independent operators of urgent and family care centers in the Southeast. The Urgent Team Family of Centers provides quality and affordable family healthcare at 63 locations under six brands: Urgent Team (throughout Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee); Physicians Care (throughout Tennessee and Georgia); Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (throughout North Alabama); and Baptist Health Urgent Care, Sherwood Urgent Care and Washington Regional (throughout Arkansas).

Urgent Team’s convenient, walk-in centers provide a range of healthcare services including treatments for injuries and illnesses, occupational health and wellness care. Urgent Team offers three ways to visit: walk-in, 24/7 online scheduling with Hold My Spot® and most centers offer Telemedicine visits. Urgent Team’s company headquarters are located in Nashville, Tenn.

For more information, visit UrgentTeam.net.

