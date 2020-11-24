Austin Peay State University’s sociology department to offer Black Lives Matter/Contemporary Race Relations Class

Clarksville, TN – Shortly after George Floyd’s death on May 25th, 2020, the words “Black Lives Matter” appeared in bright yellow letters on streets across the country. Those painted words represent a growing political and social movement, and this spring the Austin Peay State University Department (APSU) of Sociology will examine the history and implications of this movement with a new class, “Black Lives Matter and Contemporary Race Relations.”

“Using a sociological lens, this course takes a theoretical, empirical and historical examination of race relations in America,” Dr. Amanda Patrick, assistant professor of sociology, said. “Special attention will be paid to the social movements aimed at securing legal and social equality for Black Americans, including the Black Lives Matter movement.”

This summer, nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice have led large numbers of people to take a closer look at society and its power structures. This class is designed to help APSU students interpret the cultural and historical significance of these protests.

“Students in this class will examine how inequalities in education, healthcare, religion and policing informed historical and current mobilization efforts for equality and justice,” Patrick said.

According to its mission and vision statement, the APSU Department of Sociology works “to encourage our students, our colleagues, and the community we live in to foster a greater awareness and understanding of the social issues and sociological forces that affect us all.”

For more information about this new class, contact Dr. Jonniann Butterfield, department chair, at *protected email* .

