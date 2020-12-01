|
First Lady Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas Decorations
Washington, D.C. – First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the official Christmas theme and decorations this morning as the First Family prepares for Christmas time at the White House.
In Photos
‘America the Beautiful’ Christmas at the White House
“Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” the First Lady said. “From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”
