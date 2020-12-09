Clarksville area Pets of the Week for December 9rd, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of December 9th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Audi is a handsome adult male Australian Shepherd mix. He is neutered and his vaccinations are up to date. This happy boy is eagerly awaiting his new home.

Snowflake is a beautiful small female domestic short hair with mesmerizing eyes. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are up to date. Snowflake would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nellie is a 3-year-old, 10-pound female gray tabby. This sweet girl is house trained and has been spayed. Her ideal home would be as an only cat. She would love all your attention for her very own.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Yurushi is a very pretty 6-year-old female tortoiseshell tabby with stunning emerald eyes. She is a calm kitty who knows her own mind. Her owner had to give her up due to ill health. Yurushi is patiently waiting for the right person to be her forever friend. She has lived with other cats. She is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Alvin is a young male domestic shorthair. He and his brother Theodore were adopted from the rescue but their owner recently had medical issues and can no longer take care of them. Alvin and Theodore take a little time to warm up to new people but are very loving and affectionate once they get used to their new environment. They are neutered, fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find them through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Milly is a 1-year-old, 40-pound spayed female jack Russell terrier mix with lots of energy. She has done great with structure and boundaries. She is kennel trained, house broken, vaccinated, and microchipped. She would do best in a home without small children due to her energy and would most likely get along great with a calmer dog. Milly loves playing with a variety of toys.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Zuma is a 5-year-old, 18-pound neutered male chihuahua mix. He is vetted and has a microchip. Zuma is a very sweet boy who gets along well with children and other dogs. He is house and crate trained.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

LoJaxx is a handsome 4-year-old shepherd mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. He loves his people but wants to be the alpha dog and would do best with a female if there are other dogs the home. LoJaxx is super smart and will learn commands quickly.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

